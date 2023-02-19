Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

