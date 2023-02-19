Velas (VLX) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $64.44 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00080720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,956,522 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

