Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Position Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

VXRT stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

