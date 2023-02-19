Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 394,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

