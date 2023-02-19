Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 44.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 243.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $357.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.83 and a 200-day moving average of $355.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $448.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

