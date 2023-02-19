Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

L opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

