Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 36 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

