Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

