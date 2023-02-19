Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

