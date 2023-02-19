Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.25

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.25 and traded as low as $45.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 1,049,742 shares.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
