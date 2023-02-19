Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.25

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.25 and traded as low as $45.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 1,049,742 shares.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.