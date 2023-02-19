Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $360.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

