V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

