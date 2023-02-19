Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 39,593 shares of company stock valued at $653,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.