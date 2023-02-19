UNIUM (UNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.73 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $37.04 or 0.00151593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $107.73 million and $904.15 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00422517 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.84 or 0.27988307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.49060579 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $832.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

