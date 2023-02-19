united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.4 %

UNH opened at $499.08 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.33. The firm has a market cap of $466.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

