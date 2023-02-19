Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.02) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($62.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($51.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,052.25. The company has a market capitalization of £107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,604.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.71), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($85,900,847.05). Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.