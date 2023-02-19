Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 635,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Udemy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Udemy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

