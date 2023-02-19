Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Udemy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Udemy news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $88,550.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,696.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

