Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Udemy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
