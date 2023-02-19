UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 90,123 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after buying an additional 2,563,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5,514.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 791,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.