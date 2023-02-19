UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 47,621 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,236,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,281,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

