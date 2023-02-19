UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 37,473 Shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Ahren Acquisition worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Ahren Acquisition by 9.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

AHRN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

