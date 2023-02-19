UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.23% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 690.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $67.02 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

