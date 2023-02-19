UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Position in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Build Acquisition were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGSX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Build Acquisition by 249.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 375,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

Build Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BGSX stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Build Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.