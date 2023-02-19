UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.33% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 502,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 393,418 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 218,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 197,202.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIAC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

