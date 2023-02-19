UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $86.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

