UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 560” Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to an add rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.19) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 0.5 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 525.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 543.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.23.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.