UBS Group Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

