UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault stock opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a one year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.72.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

