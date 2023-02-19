TrueUSD 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.01 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $968.09 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423883 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.97 or 0.28078772 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 968,281,617 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
