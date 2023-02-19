trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Head-To-Head Review

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for trivago and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 6 1 0 2.14 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

This table compares trivago and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $563.78 million 1.06 -$134.04 million ($0.37) -4.51 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.74 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -5.00

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -23.68% 6.00% 4.80% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Summary

trivago beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The Corporate and Eliminations segment refers to all corporate functions and expenses except for direct advertising. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

