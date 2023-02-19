Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Posts Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.52%.
TMICY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14.
