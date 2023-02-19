Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Posts Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.52%.

Trend Micro Price Performance

TMICY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $68.14.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

About Trend Micro

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.