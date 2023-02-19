TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.
TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TA stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $84.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.
Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Featured Articles
