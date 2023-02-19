TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.
TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $84.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.
Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
