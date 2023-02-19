TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $84.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,493,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 182.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 103.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.