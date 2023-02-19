Towle & Co Raises Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. 550,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

