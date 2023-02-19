Towle & Co Invests $29.40 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Towle & Co bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 836,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,402,000. PBF Energy makes up about 4.8% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Towle & Co owned about 0.68% of PBF Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 79.26% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

