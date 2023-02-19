Towle & Co Invests $23.35 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Towle & Co acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 801,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises about 3.8% of Towle & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 900,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,884. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

