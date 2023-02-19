Towle & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Towle & Co raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,692. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

