Towle & Co Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Towle & Co increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,908. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

