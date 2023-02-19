Towle & Co Has $20.41 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian comprises approximately 3.3% of Towle & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Towle & Co owned about 3.02% of Hawaiian worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,094,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,801. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,340 shares of company stock worth $193,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

