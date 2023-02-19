Towle & Co Buys 490 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Towle & Co grew its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 215,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,005. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.