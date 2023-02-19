Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,535 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources makes up about 1.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Newpark Resources worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 229.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 413,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $4.27 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

