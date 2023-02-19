Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 182,950 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,950 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Zumiez comprises 2.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Zumiez as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.87 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

