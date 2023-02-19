Tieton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 569,884 shares during the quarter. Orion Energy Systems makes up about 2.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OESX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $872,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 399,531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 219,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OESX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

