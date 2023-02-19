Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $330,817. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.