thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

FRA TKA opened at €6.98 ($7.50) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.82.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.