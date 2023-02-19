ThetaDrop Price Hits $0.0051 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and approximately $449,983.34 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.68 or 0.28175853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

