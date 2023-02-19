The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

