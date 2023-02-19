The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

