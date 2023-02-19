The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

