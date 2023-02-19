The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35.
The LGL Group Company Profile
